Nokia targets 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Nokia has joined RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

Nokia also confirmed its target to reduce emissions from its own operations by moving to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Nokia's usage across the business in 2020 was 39% and it is on track to reach the 45% target for 2021.

Additionally, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) temperature target of 1.5°C, Nokia will continue to focus on reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories by 2030.

Melissa Schoeb, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: "We are proud to be joining the RE100 initiative in recognition of our efforts to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. But this is just one part of our decarbonization strategy. We’re working with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions across our value chain and continually innovating to improve the energy efficiency of our technologies so we can make our own and other industries more sustainable."







