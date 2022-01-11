Nokia updated its financial guidance for 2021, saying its underlying business performed largely as expected in Q4 2021. However, other operating income was higher than expected including further benefits from venture fund investments, leading to a stronger comparable operating margin exceeding the 2021 guidance.

Based on preliminary and unaudited financial results for 2021 Nokia now estimates net sales of approximately €22.2bn within its previous guidance of €21.7 to 22.7bn and a comparable operating margin of 12.4 to 12.6% above its previous guidance of 10 to 12%. The company estimates it has benefited from approximately 150bps of one-offs in financial year 2021 to its comparable operating margin (up from 100bps expected at our Q3 earnings) related to venture fund investments, a one-off software contract in Q2, bad debt provision reversals and some other one-time benefits.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/01/11/nokia-expects-to-exceed-2021-financial-guidance-and-provides-operating-margin-guidance-for-2022/