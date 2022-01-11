New PCIe 6.0 spec delivers 64 GT/s raw data rate

PCI-SIG, the organization responsible for the widely adopted PCI Express standard, officially released the PCIe 6.0 specification boasting a top raw data rate of 64 GT/s (gigatransfers per second) -- double the bandwidth and power efficiency of the PCIe 5.0 specification (32 GT/s).

Applications for PCIe 6.0 are expected to include data centers, AI/ML, HPC, and defense systems.

PCIe 6.0 Specification Features

64 GT/s raw data rate and up to 256 GB/s via x16 configuration

Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels (PAM4) signaling and leverages existing PAM4 already available in the industry

Lightweight Forward Error Correct (FEC) and Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) mitigate the bit error rate increase associated with PAM4 signaling

Flit (flow control unit) based encoding supports PAM4 modulation and enables more than double the bandwidth gain

Updated Packet layout used in Flit Mode to provide additional functionality and simplify processing

Maintains backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

“PCI-SIG is pleased to announce the release of the PCIe 6.0 specification less than three years after the PCIe 5.0 specification,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG Chairperson and President. “PCIe 6.0 technology is the cost-effective and scalable interconnect solution that will continue to impact data-intensive markets like data center, artificial intelligence/machine learning, HPC, automotive, IoT, and military/aerospace, while also protecting industry investments by maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology.”

