NEC to acquire Blue Danube for Massive MIMO 5G beamforming

NEC agreed to acquire Blue Danube Systems, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Blue Danube has successfully demonstrated its Coherent Massive MIMO 5G beamforming technology in numerous trials around the world, delivering up to 3X capacity increases with first generation software in commercial mobile networks using existing mobile phones. The company says its Coherent Massive MIMO together with autonomous AI/ML beam optimization software will enable mobile network operators to improve overall multi-site performance in both FDD and TDD bands.

Blue Danube has been shipping products commercially for over 5 years.

Mark Pinto, CEO of Blue Danube, said, “We are excited about joining the NEC team that is an Open RAN leader and recognized for its end-to-end Open 5G solutions and system integration capabilities. Becoming part of NEC enables Blue Danube to expand our 5G product offerings, and together we will bring ever more powerful hardware and software products based on O-RAN specifications to customers worldwide.”

Blue Danube Systems was backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T.

