NEC to acquire Blue Danube for Massive MIMO 5G beamforming

NEC agreed to acquire Blue Danube Systems, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Blue Danube has been shipping products commercially for over 5 years.
Mark Pinto, CEO of Blue Danube, said, “We are excited about joining the NEC team that is an Open RAN leader and recognized for its end-to-end Open 5G solutions and system integration capabilities. Becoming part of NEC enables Blue Danube to expand our 5G product offerings, and together we will bring ever more powerful hardware and software products based on O-RAN specifications to customers worldwide.”
- Blue Danube Systems was backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T.
Blue Danube announces coherent Massive MIMO
Blue Danube Systems announced its first Coherent Massive MIMO solution for TDD networks. Blue Danube said its approach to Massive MIMO starts by assuring RF array coherency which, in conjunction with digital processing, uniquely enables the definition, placement and dynamic coordination of high precision beams. These beams can be software controlled to direct RF energy towards high user-density areas, while minimizing adjacent sector interference,...
Blue Danube demos FDD Massive MIMO in Clustered Multi-Sectors
Blue Danube Systems announced the commercial deployment of its massive MIMO solution to multiple clustered cell sites. Blue Danube has performed multi-sector beam optimization using its BeamCraft 500 Massive MIMO systems at two different sites within the FDD-LTE network at a US mobile operator. The company said that it has not been clearly proven until now that Massive MIMO is deployable beyond isolated high-demand sectors where effects such as...
Blue Danube intros 96-element, Multiband, Massive MIMO Antenna
Blue Danube Systems, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, introduced its 96-element, second-generation 5G-ready Massive MIMO system. Blue Danube's the BeamCraft 600 series supports simultaneous beamforming over multiple frequency bands and across multiple cellular standards, allowing operators to deliver increased capacity through a single compact system. The company said its Massive MIMO can dynamically direct radio frequency (RF) beams...