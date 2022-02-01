Nautilus Floating Data Center connected via fiber

A floating data center deployed on a barge in the San Joaquin River of Central California will use an innovative water cooling system to increase its power efficiency.

Located at the Port of Stockton, the barge-mounted 10,000 square foot carrier-neutral data center is connected to an 18 mile, redundant, high count fiber ring that Utility Telecom built to link the unique facility to a local carrier hotel.

Clearfield supplied its portfolio of Clearview cassettes, FieldShield Drop Assemblies, terminals, cabinets, frames and enclosures for connecting the tightly packed spaces of the barge.

The companies said that installing high-speed fiber connectivity from land onto a water-based data center represented the latest, unique fiber deployment challenge for Clearfield’s products to solve. Limited access into the data center and a lack of traditional telecommunication demarc connection points required a creative approach, working with Utility Telecom to deliver and connect the fiber that brought the data center online.

Nautilus Data Technologies’ patented zero-impact water cooling system enables the highest density compute at 1.15 PUE or less with a 30 percent reduction in energy-related CO2 and air pollution. The system operates without consuming water, producing wastewater, or using refrigerants and chemicals, making it harmless to water and wildlife.

“We are changing the dynamics of the data center industry by factoring sustainability and impact as equal value to the compute environment, resiliency, and scale,” said Ashley Sturm, Vice President of Marketing, Nautilus Data Technologies. “The team at Clearfield and Utility Telecom helped design a network to meet specific needs so we can maximize the opportunity for our company and clients.”

“Providing the right connection options is fundamental to how we approach the market, especially for companies like Nautilus Data Technologies that deliver a unique solution that can change the game for their respective industry,” said Michael Wood, National Market Manager – Utilities, Clearfield. “We believe we can help our operator partners overcome any challenge or obstacle their deployment environment presents as they roll out fiber networks to help take their network and customers further.”

https://ir.seeclearfield.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/270/clearfield-and-utility-telecom-connect-nautilus-floating