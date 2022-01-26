Microsoft reports 46% increase in Azure revenue

Citing strong growth in cloud services, Microsoft reported revenue of $51.7 billion for its second quarter ended 31-December-2021, an increase of 20% yoy. Net income was $18.8 billion and increased 21%, Diluted earnings per share was $2.48 and increased 22%.

“Solid commercial execution, represented by strong bookings growth driven by long-term Azure commitments, increased Microsoft Cloud revenue to $22.1 billion, up 32% year over year” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Some highlights:

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $15.9 billion and increased 19%, with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 19%

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15% and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 56.4 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 37% (up 36% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 29% driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 44% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $18.3 billion and increased 26%, with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 29% driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 46%

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $17.5 billion and increased 15%, with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 25%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 14% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue increased 10%

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 32%

Surface revenue increased 8%

https://news.microsoft.com/2022/01/25/microsoft-cloud-strength-fuels-second-quarter-results-4/