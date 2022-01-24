Meta's next AI supercomputer to use NVIDIA 200 Gb/s InfiniBand fabric

Meta is building an AI research supercomputer that will leverage NVIDIA systems, InfiniBand networking and AI software to enable optimization across thousands of GPUs.

The AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which will be the largest NVIDIA DGX A100 customer system to date when fully deployed later this year, will deliver 5 exaflops of AI performance.

RSC is powered by 760 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems linked with NVIDIA Quantum 200 Gb/s InfiniBand fabric, delivering 1,896 petaflops of TF32 performance.

Penguin Computing provided managed services and AI-optimized infrastructure for Meta comprised of 46 petabytes of cache storage with its Altus systems. Pure Storage FlashBlade and FlashArray//C provide the highly performant and scalable all-flash storage capabilities needed to power RSC.

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2022/01/24/meta-ai-supercomputer-dgx/