Megaport expands to Mexico via KIO Networks

Megaport plans to expand services to Mexico via a partnership with KIO Networks, the country’s largest data centre provider. Cloud connectivity services to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are expected to be available in March 2022 to local enterprises via on-ramps from KIO Networks’ data centres in Mexico City and Queretaro, subject to approvals.

KIO Networks has 40 state-of-the-art data centres across Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Spain, as well as 11 edge facilities in Mexico. The company has over 20 megawatts of installed operational capacity.

“KIO Networks is excited to offer our customers Megaport’s leading global Network as a Service platform as a quick and easy way to connect their businesses to cloud services for hybrid cloud and multicloud environments inside our data centres in Mexico,” said Santiago Suinaga, Managing Director of KIO Networks. “We believe the partnership gives our customers the agility, flexibility, and scalability they need for their digital transformation initiatives to be successful.”

“Mexico has proven to be one of the leading cloud markets in Latin America and has been growing at a rapid rate over the last several years,” said Vincent English, CEO at Megaport. “Megaport is very excited to partner with KIO Networks to launch our services in Mexico, which will provide the opportunity for our existing customers to grow with Megaport and create new opportunities for Megaport to service businesses in Mexico. We look forward to working with KIO Networks and our cloud partners to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services in Mexico.”

