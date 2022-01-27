McAfee Enterprise appoints Gee Rittenhouse as CEO

Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data and analytics sectors, announced the appointment of Gee Rittenhouse as CEO of McAfee Enterprise.

McAfee Enterprise is focused on data-aware Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions. STG is expected to rebrand the McAfee Enterprise SSE portfolio as a separate business later this quarter. McAfee Enterprise currently has approximately 3,000 SSE customers and 700 employees.

Rittenhouse most recently led Cisco’s Security Business Group. Prior to Cisco, Rittenhouse served as President of Bell Labs. Rittenhouse received his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Business-critical data is everywhere,” said Rittenhouse. “It resides in cloud applications, cloud infrastructure, data-centers and devices. It is essential for companies to know where their data is, who has access to it, and protect it. Our unique, data-centric approach simplifies these essential functions and allows companies to accelerate their digital transformation and secure their hybrid workforce. It is a privilege to join this amazing team.”

