Mangata Networks raises $33M for hybrid satellite/terrestrial platform

Mangata Networks, a start-up based in Phoenix, Arizona, announced a $33 million Series A round to support its next-gen connectivity architecture linking HEO (highly elliptical orbit) & MEO (medium earth orbit) satellite constellations, combined with the power of a terrestrial system of MangataEdge™ micro data centers, extending the cloud to the edge of the network close to users. This single core network will provide scalable B2G and B2B connectivity, that is both affordable and accessible to anyone, anywhere on the planet.

“We are out to change the world and that requires visionary investors and partners. We are really thrilled to announce this collaboration today. These investors, whose intercontinental representation reflects our own global mission, are championing a new evolution in human connectivity. We believe we have a unique combination of coverage, technology, performance, and cost that no one else can provide to their customers,” said Brian Holz, CEO – Mangata Networks.

Mangata said it is is developing a patented architecture to connect micro data centers over satellite, hosting cloud service platforms with the capability to extend connectivity directly into localized 5G, IoT and Wi-Fi networks on a global basis. Initial community networks to be deployed as early as 2023, prior to launch of its initial satellites. This will allow customers to evaluate use-cases and conduct commercial trials before the start of service. Early in 2023 the company will be implementing multiple trial networks around the world to begin product testing and evaluation in advance of its first launch, starting with South Korea in Asia, the 5G Open Innovation Lab in Seattle, and the Scotland 5G Centre in the UK.

Mangata Networks aims to initiate service for the entire Northern Hemisphere starting in 2024 with its initial launch of 8 HEO satellites. The company plans subsequent launches of 24 MEO satellites to provide complete global coverage and increased overall system capacity.

The new funding was led by US-based venture capital firm Playground Global. Other major investors including Temasek which is headquartered in Singapore, ktsat from South Korea, Scottish Enterprise in the UK, Promus Ventures from its Orbital Ventures Fund, and MetaVC Partners, also in the US.

"Mangata is founded by a dream team that substantially designed and implemented the O3b and OneWeb NGSO satellite constellations," said Jory Bell, general partner at Playground Global. "The Mangata system represents a 'goldilocks' architecture that provides the best of GEO and LEO offerings with a highly configurable modern HEO / MEO constellation that can be incrementally built out while generating real revenue from day one of first deployment. We are thrilled to be able to lead an international team of investors to partner with Brian and his team as they build the world’s best integrated space-based communications and data network."

https://www.mangatanetworks.com

Mangata Networks was founded in February of 2020 and initially financed by MetaVC Partners.

The companies headquartered out of Phoenix, AZ with operations in Denver, Prestwick (Scotland) , Singapore and Seoul, South Korea in East Asia.

The name ‘Mangata’ is a Swedish word, referring to the path of light that the moon draws on water.