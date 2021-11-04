Lumentum and NeoPhotonics merger gains HSR clearance

Lumentum Holdings and NeoPhotonics announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to Lumentum's pending transaction with NeoPhotonics.

The consummation of the transaction remains subject to other customary closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including approval of NeoPhotonics' stockholders and approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of the People's Republic of China. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022, as previously announced.



