Linksys launches WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point

Linksys introduced a new WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point designed for retail stores, medical offices, small businesses, and commercial spaces.

Key features include:

Qualcomm Networking pro Platform 1200: Next-generation technology transforms business WiFi with its wire-like stability and blazing-fast performance.

Media-rich Captive Portal: Cloud hosted captive portal splash page and a built-in captive portal editor allows users to upload logos and graphics of any size, customized Terms of Service Agreement or even manage Wi-Fi access with an extra passcode at no additional cost.

Reduce costs: Use Cloud Management without recurring license fees and get access to dedicated professional technical support with no recurring fees.

TAA compliant: NDAA and GSA compliant for US government contracts.

“While many workers and companies embrace hybrid work solutions, offices and small businesses still need to ensure they have the latest in fast, reliable and secure WiFi connectivity,” said John Minasyan, Director of Product Management, Linksys. “At Linksys we recognize both sides of the hybrid work era, and in addition to our remote work solutions we are excited to also launch our newest WiFi 6 Dual-Band access point.”

https://www.linksys.com/us/p/p-lapax3600c