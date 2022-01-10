KT, NTT DOCOMO and Fujitsu test O-RAN in Korea

The KT Research and Development Center in Seoul, South Korea, has tested Fujitsu’s Open RAN based 5G base station equipment in trials for open fronthaul. NTT DOCOMO provided Fujitsu with technical support throughout the project. With the construction of this new test facility, KT will accelerate the introduction of Open RAN technology to Korea’s 5G network.

The three companies have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding centered on the introduction of software-defined virtualized RAN and RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs).

The three companies agreed to cooperate towards further activities including the construction of an O-RAN test facility and multi-vendor interoperability testing in Korea.

KT is considering the introduction of multi-vendor Open RAN to reduce equipment procurement and construction costs and to achieve flexible network construction capabilities. To this end, KT and Fujitsu constructed an Open RAN verification facility and conducted testing for multi-vendor interoperability with O-RAN open fronthaul in October 2021.

https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2022/0106-01.html