Keysight submits 5G protocol test cases to 3GPP

Keysight Technologies is first to submit 5G new radio (NR) protocol test cases to 3GPP, enabling device makers to verify enhanced network slicing and power saving features as specified in Release 16 (Rel-16).

“This is another achievement made by Keysight in the past year to accelerate the verification of devices in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode and speed the adoption of Rel-16,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. “Access to verified test cases that support advanced 5G features enable chipset and device makers to capture early market opportunities focused on private 5G, industrial IoT, smart city and transportation applications.”

The 3GPP submission was made using Keysight’s S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset. It leverages the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, which supports multiple form factors, spans any 3GPP frequency band and covers both 5G non-standalone (NSA) and SA modes.







