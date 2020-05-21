Italy's WINDTRE picks Nokia for new optical backbone.

Nokia has been selected by WINDTRE to deploy a new, high performance optical backbone across Italy.

The DWDM deployment will leverage Nokia’s fifth generation PSE-V super-coherent (PSE-Vs) chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G. The Nokia PSE-V Super Coherent DSP implements second generation probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) with continuous baud rate adjustment, and supports higher wavelength capacities over longer distances – including support for 400G over any distance – over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels while further reducing network costs and power consumption per bit.

The new backbone with deploy redundant nodes in a wave router mesh configuration with GMPLS-based restoration, enabling the ability to instantly re-route traffic as needed.

Benoit Hanssen, Chief Technology Officer at WINDTRE, said: “Nokia’s solution based on industry-leading coherent technology will help us provide next generation broadband services to both consumer and business customers in the most efficient way. It will also enable us to grow our subscriber base and provide best-in-class experience to WINDTRE’s existing customers."

Sergio Solivera Vela, Vice President Mediterranean Region, at Nokia: “We have a long standing and successful relationship with WINDTRE and are very happy to expand this by deplolying its new optical backbone. Our latest coherent technology solutions will provide WINDTRE with massive capacity that grows as subscriber demand increases, without sacrificing reliability.”







