IPS deploys Ribbon in South China Sea subsea system

IPS, which operates as a carrier-of-carriers in the Philippines, is leveraging Ribbon’s Apollo Optical Networking solution to power 100 Gigabit Ethernet services delivered over both terrestrial and undersea cables from Manilla to Hong Kong and Singapore. The solution deployed by IPS leverages Apollo’s high-performance programmable TM800 muxponder cards on Apollo 9600 series platforms.

“Our ability to seamlessly deliver connectivity services to our customers over long distances is key to the success of our business,” said Koji Miyashita, President and CEO, IPS. “Ribbon’s Optical transport technology allowed us to maximize our available capacity and transmit world-class communications applications via our submarine services under the South China Sea.”

“Submarine applications must deliver extensive capacity and carry the highest level of communications services on each channel in order to realize cost efficiencies,” said Mickey Wilf, General Manager APAC and MEA Regions for Ribbon. “Our Apollo solution enables IPS to maximize capacity by leveraging dual wavelengths with programmable baud rate and modulation, in conjunction with flexgrid technology.”

