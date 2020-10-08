Internet2 completes migration to its 5th gen optical backbone

Internet2, which serves 323 U.S. universities, 59 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks, has migrated its research and education (R&E) network traffic to its fifth-generation backbone.

The new network’s optical layer now supports up to 32 terabits per segment with a new generation of transponders in increments of 400-800 Gbps. NGI’s new packet layer provides 8-16 petabits per second of port capacity per location. NGI delivers new software-driven advanced capabilities while also creating a greener footprint, with an expected 70 percent reduction in power consumption achieved through the latest hardware advancements.

“The technological advancements being enabled on the Internet2 network – together with software, tools, and security resources that have been developed in collaboration with community members – are providing next-generation capabilities that propel academic and research collaborations,” said Howard Pfeffer, Internet2 president and CEO. “A comprehensive upgrade of this scale allows us to support our community’s R&E infrastructure needs now and into the future – from K-12 students with connected devices, to faculty teaching classes and lab components, to scientists collaborating with colleagues all over the country and the world.”

Internet2’s new infrastructure includes 12,000 miles of new single-mode ultra optical fiber across the U.S., along with power- and space-saving optical and routing equipment .





In 2021, Internet2 moved over two and three-quarters exabytes of data.

Key vendors include Cisco, Ciena, Lumen, and General Datatech (GDT).

“Ciena and Internet2 have a long history of success in building network architectures that fuel the next generation of scientific discovery,” said Steve Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Ciena. “Years ago, we teamed up with Internet2 to create America’s first 100G national research and education network and we look forward to supporting this next phase of their network evolution.”

“This initiative is a clear example of Cisco’s commitment to education and our focus on driving industry innovation,” added Renee Patton, Cisco’s global director of education and healthcare. “Our work with Internet2 is a model for the future of research and education globally. With innovative approaches such as this, we are working together to power inclusive exploration and learning for all.”

“Lumen has been a key partner to Internet2 for years and provides the fiber backbone that powers their recent upgrade to Next Generation Infrastructure,” commented Sonia Ramsey, regional vice president of the Lumen state and local government and education market. “Internet2’s super high-speed network is built on the Lumen optical fiber and colocation infrastructure that quickly and securely connects important research and development groups and academic institutions in more than 40 cities. These ultra-fast connections are designed to increase scientific collaboration among diverse organizations across the U.S.”

