Intel's Alder Lake processors target IoT and Edge

Intel launched its 12th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named Alder Lake S-series and H-series) for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge applications.

The 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors for IoT are up to 1.36 times faster in single-thread performance1, up to 1.35 times faster in multithread performance, up to 1.94 times faster in graphics performance and up to 2.81 times faster in GPU image classification inference performance4 compared with 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

The 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors for IoT contain Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel Xe architecture supporting display virtualization and up to four independent displays. Support for PCIe 5.0/PCIe 4.0 and DDR5/DDR4 memory combined with security and manageability features and AI enablement help boost productivity and fuel future innovation in IoT applications. IoT SKUs feature up to 16 cores and 24 threads at 35W to 65W TDP, real-time capabilities, long-life availability and long-term software support.

The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors for IoT have been estimated to be up to 1.04 times faster in single-thread performance5, up to 1.18 times faster in multithread performance and up to 2.29 times faster in graphics performance7 compared with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. These SKUs feature up to 14 cores and 20 threads at 35W to 45W TDP.

“From enabling rich visual experiences across a variety of clients, to running mixed criticality workloads on a single edge platform, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors empower our customers to take the biggest step yet toward creating a software-defined world at the edge," states John Healy, Intel vice president of the Internet of Things Group and general manager of Platform Management and Customer Enablement.

