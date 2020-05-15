Intel expands its manufacturing plans

Intel will invest more than $20 billion in the construction of two new fabs in Ohio. The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build. Air Products, Applied Materials, LAM Research and Ultra Clean Technology will establish a physical presence in the region. Initial production is targetted for 2025.

Today’s investment marks another significant way Intel is leading the effort to restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “Intel’s actions will help build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come. Intel is bringing leading capability and capacity back to the United States to strengthen the global semiconductor industry.

In a press conference, Gelsinger said the new facilities will produced advanced chip designs at 2nm and below.

“The impact of this mega-site investment will be profound,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations. “A semiconductor factory is not like other factories. Building this semiconductor mega-site is akin to building a small city, which brings forth a vibrant community of supporting services and suppliers. Ohio is an ideal location for Intel’s U.S. expansion because of its access to top talent, robust existing infrastructure, and long history as a manufacturing powerhouse. The scope and pace of Intel’s expansion in Ohio, however, will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act.”

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/resources/global-manufacturing.html#gs.mt8qf9

Intel breaks ground on $20 billion fabs in AZ Intel, Silicon Intel broke ground on two new fabs (52 and 62) at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. When fully operational in 2024, the new fabs will manufacture Intel’s most advanced process technologies, including Intel 20A featuring the new RibbonFET and PowerVia innovations. The capacity is expected to be used for Intel's own products as well as for customers of the newly formed Intel Foundry Services.“Today’s celebration marks an important... READ MORE

TSMC to invest $12 billion in 5nm fab in Arizona Silicon, TSMC TSMC confirmed plans to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in Arizona -- its secend manufacturing site in the United States. The company already operates a fab in Camas, Washington and design centers in Austin and San Jose. The new facility in Arizona represents a $12 billion investment. It will utilize TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity. TSMC said... READ MORE

GlobalFoundries plans new $1 billion fab expansion in New York GlobalFoundries, NY/NJ, Silicon GlobalFoundries (GF) announced its expansion plans for its most advanced manufacturing facility in upstate New York.GF will invest $1 billion to immediately add an additional 150,000 wafers per year within its existing Fab 8 to help address the global chip shortage. Following that, GF plans to construct a new fab that will create more than 1,000 new high-tech jobs. GF recently announced new fab in Singapore and $1 billion planned investment... READ MORE

Samsung ramps up automotive memory chips for EVs Automotive, Samsung, SSD Samsung Electronics unveiled a portfolio of automotive memory solutions designed for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. The new lineup includes a 256-gigabyte (GB) PCIe Gen3 NVMe ball grid array (BGA) SSD, 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 2GB DDR4 DRAM for high-performance infotainment systems, as well as 2GB GDDR6 DRAM and 128GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for autonomous driving systems.The need for high-capacity, high-performance SSDs and graphics... READ MORE







