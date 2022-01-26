Intel sees record quarter for its Data Center Group

Citing an all-time record quarter for its Data Center Group (DCG), with strong server recovery in enterprise and government, Intel reported Q4 2022 GAAP revenue of $20.5 billion, exceeding October guidance by $1.3 billion and up 3 percent yoy. Q4 EPS amounted to $1.13, exceeding October guidance by 35 cents.

Full-year GAAP revenue set an all-time Intel record of $79.0 billion, up 1 percent YoY.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, states: "We had a record quarter for DCG, where we grew 20% year-over-year and where we continue to be the partner of choice for cloud and data center customers. We expect that our Xeon shipments in December alone exceeded the total server CPU shipments by any single competitor for all of 2021."





