Intel names Michelle Johnston Holthaus as GM of Client Computing

Intel has appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) Michelle Johnston Holthaus to lead the company’s Client Computing Group (CCG). She will be responsible for all aspects of running and growing the client business, including strategy, financial performance and product development for the full portfolio of client technologies and platforms designed to enable exceptional personal computing experiences.

A 25-year Intel veteran, Holthaus brings a deep understanding of Intel’s customers and the client computing business based on her current role as EVP and general manager of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, a role she has held since 2017, and her previous experience as the head of global client computing sales. Earlier roles in Holthaus’ tenure include leadership of the Microsoft global account team; management of channel products; central marketing and operations for the PC client group; and management of the reseller product group. Holthaus joined Intel in 1996.

“Michelle’s track record of success driving global sales and revenue for the last five years, combined with her profound understanding of the client computing business and trusted relationships across the entire industry, make her a natural choice to lead our largest business,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “Michelle is a proven leader who embodies Intel’s values, and I look forward to partnering with her in this new capacity as we drive innovation and unquestioned product leadership across the client business.”

Holthaus replaces EVP Gregory Bryant (“GB”), who will leave the company at the end of January for a new opportunity. Since joining Intel in 1992, Bryant has held numerous roles, including most recently as general manager of the Client Computing Group and previously as the general manager of Intel’s Asia Pacific and Japan region.