IDC: Edge computing forecast at $176 billion in 2022

IDC is forecasting worldwide spending on edge computing will reach $176 billion in 2022, an increase of 14.8% over 2021. Enterprise and service provider spending on hardware, software, and services for edge solutions is forecast to sustain this pace of growth through 2025 when spending will reach nearly $274 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Edge Spending Guide.

IDC defines edge as the technology-related actions that are performed outside of the centralized datacenter, where edge is the intermediary between the connected endpoints and the core IT environment. Characteristically, edge is distributed, software defined, and flexible.

"Edge computing continues to gain momentum as digital-first organizations seek to innovate outside of the datacenter," said Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services at IDC. "The diverse needs of edge deployments have created a tremendous market opportunity for technology suppliers as they bring new solutions to market, increasingly through partnerships and alliances."

"In the service provider segment, a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% reflects the edge infrastructure buildout underway to deliver edge cloud services. For enterprise edge technology buyers, growing at a 14.1% CAGR, provisioned services such as IaaS will grow significantly and capture an increasing share of total expenditures over the forecast period," said Marcus Torchia, research vice president, Customer Insights & Analysis group.

From a geographic perspective, the United States will be the largest investor in edge solutions with spending forecast to reach $76.5 billion in 2022. Western Europe and China will be the next largest regions with spending totals of $30.6 and $20.8 billion, respectively. China will see the fastest spending growth over the five-year forecast with a CAGR of 19.7%, followed by Latin America at 19.4%.

https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS48772522