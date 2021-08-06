Huawei posts 2021 revenue of US$99 billion, down 29%

In a New Year message, Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, said the company achieved 2021 total revenue of 634 billion yuan.

The figure represents a drop of approximately of 29% compared to 2020.

In his letter, Huawei's chairman said the the road ahead is long and hard, but that the company continues to pursue opportunities in the digital economy, which has become a major engine of global economic growth.

https://www.huawei.com/en/special-release/new-year-message-2022