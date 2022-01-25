Harbor Link builds new fiber conduit for Baltimore-to-Northern Virginia route

Harbor Link broke ground on a new 60-mile, diverse conduit route set to enhance connectivity between Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia.

The route will provide undergroud conduit for fiber optic cables along the highly traversed I-95 corridor. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity, with more than 300 easy access points along the route.

Key highlights of the new conduit route include:

60-miles of wholly new conduit

Duel-diverse paths along I-95 and MD RT-97

300 easy access points to the conduit system from Maryland through Northern Virginia

Fully pathway resiliency, diversity, and redundancy

End-to-end connectivity under 1 millisecond from Baltimore to Northern Virginia

“This project is a culmination of many years of work, and it’s exciting to get this much needed new fiber optic conduit system underway,” says Felix Dialoiso, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Harbor Link. “As the digital divide continues to affect underserved and minority communities, we are committed to bridging the divide to empower residents, businesses and communities with accessible and affordable high speed fiber optic solutions, enabling 5G Wireless capabilities and improving internet access for as many as possible.”

http://www.harborlinkusa.com