Gulf Bridge upgrades subsea performance with Ciena’s GeoMesh

Gulf Bridge International (GBI), which operates subsea cable systems between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Europe and India, is deploying Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme.

GBI’s upgrade with Ciena uses the latest technologies to increase design capacity by 10 Tbps, enhance its capabilities, and provide increased flexibility in delivery times.

“Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology will allow us to maximize the use of our fiber assets, ensuring a great quality of service for our customers,” said Cengiz Oztelcan, Chief Executive Officer, GBI. “We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with Ciena. GBI can now add significant capacity and intelligence to the network to meet requirements from customers including Internet Content Providers (ICPs).”

“Ciena’s WaveLogic technology and software will help GBI create a network that can adapt, self-optimize, and scale to meet customer demands,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena. “We understand the importance for GBI to have a programmable and reliable submarine network – especially as the region will soon be hosting the world’s biggest football tournament, which is expected to drive a great deal of video traffic.”

https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/gbi-boosts-submarine-network-performance-with-cienas-geomesh-extreme-to-provide-next-generation,-enhanced-services-across-its-regional-and-global-network