GSMA: Aircraft altimeters and 3.5 GHz 5G services

Some 60 countries already have live 5G deployments in 3.5 GHz with no instances of interference between 5G and altimeters to date, according to the GSMA. In a press statement, GSMA states that the technical information being used by the U.S. FAA and airlines to generate concern "shows improbable worst-case scenarios."

GSMA also notes that the mobile industry has a long and proven track record of working with national governments and international bodies to ensure co-existence with other spectrum users.

https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/blog/close-collaboration-can-provide-a-clear-flight-path-for-5g-and-avionics/