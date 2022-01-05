Google Cloud acquires Siemplify for security orchestration

Google Cloud has acquired Siemplify, a leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), in a deal reportedly valued at approximately US$500 million. Siemplify was started in 2015 an is based in New York and Tel Aviv, Israel. Neither company confirmed the price.

The cloud-native Siemplify platform enables enterprise and Service Provider security teams to manage their operations from end to end, including responding to cyber threats with speed and precision. In 2020, the platform ingested hundreds of millions of alerts for customers and decreased caseload by as much as 80%.

The company says that part of its “secret sauce” is that the platform models data arriving from an organization’s collection of security tools into a graphical form, which expresses the meaningful components of each alert – for example, the source IP address in a phishing email. Machine learning can then easily “crawl” these graphs to isolate relationships and cluster together similar alerts into rich, aggregated cases.

We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the market helping companies address growing security threats,” said Amos Stern, CEO at Siemplify. “Together with Chronicle’s rich security analytics and threat intelligence, we can truly help security professionals transform the security operations center to defend against today’s threats."

