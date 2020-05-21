GlobalConnect carries 600G using Nokia's PSE-V

GlobalConnect, which operates more than 74.500 kilometers of fiber, 3300 access nodes, and 16 data centers in Europe, completed a trial of Nokia PSE-V fifth generation super coherent optics (PSE-Vs). The trial demonstrated 600G transmission over a live long-haul network link of GlobalConnect Group’s GO-COLOR network.

Nokia said the trial validated a planned upgrade of GlobalConnect's long-haul backbone networks using the PSE-Vs super coherent optics productized in Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M optical transport system.

Anders Kuhn-Saaby, CTO, GlobalConnect Group, said: “This trial validates GlobalConnect’s commitment to offering scalable and flexible high-bandwidth services across our Nordic backbone network. We are pleased to validate Nokia’s latest generation of PSE-V super coherent optics as an important enabler of these continuous network upgrades, seamlessly operating over our live network with existing coherent channels.”

James Watt, Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia, said: “We are delighted to work with GlobalConnect to support continued capacity evolution of its core networks. With the introduction of the PSE-Vs super coherent capabilities across our entire 1830 portfolio, Nokia enables spectrally-efficient network capacity upgrades over real-world long-haul networks.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/01/26/nokia-and-globalconnect-demonstrate-600g-transmission-using-pse-v-super-coherent-optics/