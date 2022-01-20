Fujitsu debuts 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceiver

Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC) introduced a low-power 100G QSFP28 ZR4 optical transceiver designed with an 80-km reach.
The transceiver enables direct connection between routers/switches without the use of optical amplifiers, thereby contributing to the reduction of overall network equipment costs and energy savings.
Key features
- Supports high optical output power, accommodates OTU4 signal. Optical output power (Tx Power [OMA]) was increased to + 2.5 dBm. In addition, while maintaining the same power consumption (5.5W), FOC added the high optical output power + 3.5 dBm specification to the product lineup, making it possible to support more optical networks.
- FOC has also specified a 100G OTU4 signal (111.8 Gbps), which is faster than 100G Ethernet signals (103.1 Gbps transmission data rate), and added this dual-rate variant to the product lineup so as to enable the provisioning of services based on the OTN standards.
- Complies with standards for form factor, electrical interface, and support functions. The 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceiver has a common platform design with the 100G QSFP28 ER4 for 40 km transmission and conforms to the SFF-8661, 8679 and IEEE 100GBASE-ER4 standard for 40 km transmission and the ITU-T G. 959.1 OTU4 standard (4L1-9 C1F).
https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/foc/en/subsidiary-gig5-sample/about/resources/news/notices/2022/20220120.html