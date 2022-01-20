Fujitsu debuts 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceiver

Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC) introduced a low-power 100G QSFP28 ZR4 optical transceiver designed with an 80-km reach.

The transceiver enables direct connection between routers/switches without the use of optical amplifiers, thereby contributing to the reduction of overall network equipment costs and energy savings.

Key features

Supports high optical output power, accommodates OTU4 signal. Optical output power (Tx Power [OMA]) was increased to + 2.5 dBm. In addition, while maintaining the same power consumption (5.5W), FOC added the high optical output power + 3.5 dBm specification to the product lineup, making it possible to support more optical networks.

FOC has also specified a 100G OTU4 signal (111.8 Gbps), which is faster than 100G Ethernet signals (103.1 Gbps transmission data rate), and added this dual-rate variant to the product lineup so as to enable the provisioning of services based on the OTN standards.

Complies with standards for form factor, electrical interface, and support functions. The 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceiver has a common platform design with the 100G QSFP28 ER4 for 40 km transmission and conforms to the SFF-8661, 8679 and IEEE 100GBASE-ER4 standard for 40 km transmission and the ITU-T G. 959.1 OTU4 standard (4L1-9 C1F).

https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/foc/en/subsidiary-gig5-sample/about/resources/news/notices/2022/20220120.html