FCC revokes China Unicom's license

The FCC ordered China Unicom (Americas) Operations Limited to discontinue domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States within 60 days.

The FCC said today's decision rests on the following:

• First, the Order finds that China Unicom Americas, a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.

• Second, given the changed national security environment with respect to China since the Commission authorized China Unicom Americas to provide telecommunications services in the United States two decades ago, the Order finds that China Unicom Americas’ ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks by providing opportunities for China Unicom Americas, its parent entities, and the Chinese government to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute U.S. communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.

• Third, China Unicom Americas’ conduct and representations to the Commission and Congress demonstrate a lack of candor, trustworthiness, and reliability that erodes the baseline level of trust that the Commission and other U.S. government agencies require of telecommunications carriers given the critical nature of the provision of telecommunications service in the United States.

• Fourth, the Order finds that mitigation would not address these significant national security and law enforcement concerns.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-revokes-china-unicom-americas-telecom-services-authority

