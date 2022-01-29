FAA reaches agreement with AT&T and Verizon

The FAA reached an agreement with Verizon and AT&T on 5G in C-Band spectrum near airports.

"The FAA appreciates the strong communication and collaborative approach with wireless companies, which have provided more precise data about the exact location of wireless transmitters and supported more thorough analysis of how 5G C-band signals interact with sensitive aircraft instruments. The FAA used this data to determine that it is possible to safely and more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports where 5G signals are mitigated, shrinking the areas where wireless operators are deferring their antenna activations. This will enable the wireless providers to safely turn on more towers as they deploy new 5G service in major markets across the United States."

The FAA continues to work with helicopter operators to ensure they can safely operate in areas of current and planned 5G deployment.

https://www.faa.gov/5g