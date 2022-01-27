Ericsson targets Dynamic Network Slicing for 5G devices

Ericsson introduced a Dynamic Network Slice Selection solution that will provide communication service providers with the ability to flexibly separate services in their 5G network and enhance traffic steering to maximize quality of experience on a single device. This will allow multiple tailored slices to 5G devices.

Ericsson said it has taken the first steps to enable enterprise services in smartphones for high-quality connectivity, and support for consumer services in smartphones will follow, as well as support in other 5G devices. Ericsson has been actively working with the device ecosystem to introduce 3GPP-standards based user equipment route selection policies (URSP) in 5G networks to enable application traffic steering with network slices.

URSP is one of the main functionalities being implemented in 5G smartphones and 5G network infrastructure and allows devices to have multiple network slices on the same device with traffic detection and steering capabilities.

For instance, a user device might attach to different network slices for personal and work profiles. They could have one slice for generic mobile broadband traffic, another slice for a service like gaming, and one or several slices for work, like a high-security slice for enterprise applications like video conferencing and collaboration. Application developers could use this technology to improve the quality of experience for their applications, for example by decreasing the latency.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Ericsson says: “We are now enhancing the Ericsson 5G Core portfolio with new network slicing capabilities, by introducing Ericsson Dynamic Network Slice Selection. This enables our customers to provide differentiated 5G services to their enterprise and consumer customers, by enabling multiple tailored network slices on a single 5G device.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2022/1/dynamic-network-slice-selection

In November last year FarEasTone and Ericsson demonstrated the world’s first 5G end-to-end multiple network slicing on commercial Android 12 devices based on an Ericsson-powered 5G standalone system.

In January 2021, Ericsson launched 5G RAN Slicing that supports customized business models and growth requirements, strengthening end-to-end network slicing capabilities needed to deliver different services over a common infrastructure and ensuring end-to-end network slice management and orchestration support for fast service delivery.







