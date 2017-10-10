Ericsson Cloud RAN passes security audit

Ericsson’s Cloud RAN offering has passed the independent Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit, making it fully compliant with the security requirements defined by global standards organizations 3GPP and GSMA.
NESAS was introduced in recent years to provide a common security assurance framework for secure product development and product lifecycle processes across the mobile industry. Conformance with NESAS is an integral part of Ericsson’s Security Reliability Model, SRM.
Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “With 5G rollouts accelerating across the world, 5G network security is rapidly becoming a key topic among regulators, authorities, service providers and their consumer and business customers. Security is a key cornerstone in the design of our products and with the software and hardware disaggregation, it is even more important that security is built in from the start. I am therefore pleased that Cloud RAN is now confirmed NESAS-compliant as it adds another layer of credibility and trustworthiness to our Ericsson radio access network (RAN) portfolio.”
https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2022/1/ericsson-cloud-ran-passes-gsmas-nesas-security-audit
Ericsson's Cloud RAN is coming in Q4 2021
Ericsson involved a cloud-native software solution for handling compute functionality in the RAN.
Cloud RAN by Ericsson, which will be released in stages, will complement high-performing purpose-built baseband offerings in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. The first stage will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will include Ericsson’s new Cloud RAN application software – Cloud RAN DU and Cloud RAN CU. It also includes new Radio Gateways, enabling a full utilization of the installed base of remote radios, making them fully compatible with Cloud RAN. These products set the foundation for future mid-band rollouts. Ericsson Cloud RAN is fully compatible with the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, and supports Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and 5G standalone and non-standalone.
Ericsson said its cloud-native software solution will deliver network capabilities for both large-scale and centralized 5G deployments, including for new 5G use cases for indoor, industry, enterprise, stadiums, etc.