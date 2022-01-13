Equinix deploys ADVA’s encrypted transport for Dutch hospital

Equinix has deployed ADVA’s FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to provide Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, one of the Netherland’s leading hospitals, with encrypted dark fiber and fully managed services.

Equinix Managed Services is providing secure Ethernet services up to 40GbE and highly reliable, low-latency Fibre Channel storage area network (SAN) connectivity up to 32Gbit/s to connect the healthcare provider’s data centers and facilities. The infrastructure is secured at the physical layer by ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard.ADVA’s partner TrueCom also played a key role in this project, providing installation and support, ensuring the new infrastructure met all the end customer’s requirements.

“By harnessing ADVA FSP 3000 technology and the support of the ADVA and TrueCom teams, we’re enabling Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital to transform its operations. With high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to its data centers, all protected by robust encryption at the optical layer, the hospital’s medics and support staff can leverage new applications and collaborate like never before to advance cutting-edge research and enhance patient care,” said Art de Blaauw, director of technology and innovation, Managed Services Solutions at Equinix.

“We’re proud that our solution is now helping another major healthcare provider optimize its operations. Protecting the integrity and privacy of patients’ sensitive data couldn’t be more critical. That’s why our security technology is so important here. It ensures valuable data remains safe at every stage of its journey, while data-intensive applications continue to run,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. “Approved by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ optical encryption ensures that patient records are protected by the most robust security methods available while adding virtually no delay.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220113-equinix-connects-antoni-van-leeuwenhoek-hospital-with-advas-encrypted-transport-solution