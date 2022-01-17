Equinix announces its 10th data center in Paris

Equinix unveiled plans for its 10th data center in Paris.
The new site, named PA10, will be part of the Equinix Saint-Denis campus. Phase 1 of PA10 is due to provide 3,775 m2 of colocation space and 1,525 cabinets of capacity. Upon completion of all planned phases, the full site is expected to generate 5,775 m2 of colocation space with ~2,250 cabinets.
Régis Castagné, Managing Director for France at Equinix, explains: "For a long time, the digital revolution has been seen as the cause of change in society. Its importance during the pandemic is an illustration of this: not only did it allow us to continue to work, learn, or be entertained, but it was also essential for economic recovery. At Equinix, we're working to support this shift, spearheading innovations to address the environmental impact of digital. Indeed, it has become a societal issue that requires, among other things, increased dialogue between industry and local authorities to hasten progress in this area."
"In support of the Choose France initiative, today's investment and expansion serves to bolster the country's digital infrastructure capabilities, providing local and multi-national corporations with a foundational source of differentiation and the global platform needed to thrive in today's digital economy," notes Charles Meyers, President and CEO at Equinix. "Equinix is connecting digital leaders, enabling them to simplify operations, improve customer experience and accelerate the launch of new products and services."