Dish Wireless names John Swieringa as president and COO

John Swieringa has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of DISH Wireless.

He will be responsible for all operational aspects of DISH's wireless business including the deployment and management of DISH's virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. Swieringa also will continue to lead DISH's retail wireless business, and oversee day-to-day wireless activities. Swieringa's direct reports include: Stephen Bye, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Mayo, EVP of Network Development, Marc Rouanne, EVP and Chief Network Officer, and Stephen Stokols, EVP of Retail Wireless. Swieringa will report to Charlie Ergen.

"John's a 14-year veteran of DISH, and is committed to changing the way the world communicates with our unique capabilities," said Charlie Ergen, DISH Co-Founder and Chairman. "His experience in our overall business will help to maximize our wireless opportunities within all lines of the business. He and his team will deploy and monetize DISH's network while advancing our retail, enterprise and wholesale market opportunities."

"I am excited to lead and further integrate our wireless strategy, deployment and operations efforts," said Swieringa. "We have a significant opportunity as we prepare to commercialize our wireless investments and deliver value to our customers, company and shareholders."