Digital Realty opens carrier-neutral data center in Seoul

Digital Realty inaugurated its first data center in South Korea. Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10) will serve as a gateway to global expansion for enterprises in Korea to scale their digital business into new markets globally, and vice versa.

ICN10 is a multi-story, 12-megawatt facility spanning 22,000 square feet and is strategically located in the northwest region of Seoul within the Sangam Digital Media City, a newly developed urban planning zone populated with technology and media companies, serving as a hub to promote South Korea's digital economy. As a carrier-neutral data center facility, ICN10 offers enterprises superior connectivity with direct access to all local exchange carriers in the Korean market.

ICN10 is also a NVIDIA-certified colocation provider of choice in South Korea as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program. The facility is designed to handle Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads from NVIDIA, serving as a key launch pad to help enterprises accelerate their AI and analytics capabilities.

"South Korea is a leading technology and digital hub in Asia Pacific and is set to be one of the fastest growing data center markets in the region. It was the first country to roll out 5G in April 2019 alongside its Smart Cities initiatives, which has led to a rise of data center deployments in South Korea. The opening of our first data center in South Korea today is set to meet the growing demand from enterprises looking to scale their digital footprint across APAC and beyond, as well as deliver greater connectivity, coverage and capacity," says Mark Smith, Managing Director of APAC, Digital Realty.

"ICN10 will be critical to our go-to market strategy in Seoul and be complementary to ICN11, our hyperscale campus. It will be uniquely equipped to help organizations reinvent IT using a data-centric approach and unlock data gravity, the effect seen when data accumulates in massive amounts. From small to large colocation footprints, to integration with public cloud and cross-connects, organizations will have access to all the elements of the digital ecosystem from one place," says Jay Weon Khym, Country Manager for Digital Realty Korea.

