Digicel Tonga confirms two separate undersea cable breaks

Digicel reported that its preliminary technical fault investigation has established that there are two separate undersea cable breaks. The first between TCL cable landing station Sopu, Tongatapu and FINTEL cable landing station in Suva, Fiji. The international cable break is approximately 37km offshore from Tonga. The second cable break is on the domestic cable which is near the area of the recent volcanic activity. The company has engaged the cable repair ship CS Reliance to undertake a full fault assessment as well as determine the safety of a possible cable repair.

Digicel also confirmed that its domestic network in Tongatapu is active.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif, said; “We know how vital it is at times like this that we keep people connected. We are focused on doing everything we can to ensure that we are able to establish international connectivity with Tonga.”

https://www.digicelgroup.com/to/en/news/2022/jan/18th/network-update-volcanic-eruption.html