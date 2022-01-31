Deutsche Telekom launches 5G SA Campus powered by Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom launched a 5G Campus Network offer powered by the Ericsson Private 5G portfolio. The new “Campus-Netz Private” operates completely separated from the public mobile network: all components of the infrastructure from the antennas to the standalone core network to the network server are located on the customer's premises.

Deutsche Telekom has been offering private network solutions since 2019 and has delivered more than ten of such local networks based on 5G non-standalone technology or LTE across Germany. The new fully private 5G SA Campus network solution operates on frequencies in the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz range that are specifically allocated to the enterprise. Thus, up to 100 MHz bandwidth is available for the exclusive use within the private campus network.

