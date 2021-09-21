DE-CIX Frankfurt deploys Nokia 7750 SR-14 edge routers for 800G

DE-CIX Frankfurt is deploying new Nokia 7750 SR-14 edge routerrs as it prepares its Internet Exchange for the future era of 800-Gigabit Ethernet (GE).

Nokia recently introduced new features to its 7750 SR line-up, including 800GE support and a significant reduction in power consumption. The 7750 SR routers are specialized edge routers powered by the Nokia FP5 network processor.

DE-CIX has 35 locations in the Frankfurt metro region and over 1,000 connected networks.

https://www.de-cix.net/en/about-de-cix/news/new-edge-routers-at-de-cix-frankfurt

Nokia launches its FP5 network processing silicon Nokia, Silicon, Terabit Nokia unveiled its fifth-generation FP5 IP routing silicon capable of powering 800GE routing interfaces in service provider networks. Nokia promises a 75% reduction in power consumption and new embedded line rate, flow-based encryption capabilities. FP5-based platforms will be available starting in the first half of 2022.Nokia's FP5 is a fully programmable network processor (NPU) for Nokia’s IP service routing platforms. The company says the... READ MORE



