DataBank to acquire 4 Houston data centers from CyrusOne for $670M

DataBank, a provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection and managed cloud services, agreed to acquire four existing data centers in the Houston, Texas metro area from CyrusOne for $670 million.

The transaction positions DataBank as the largest independent data center provider in Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest metro area.

The Houston facilities encompass more than 300,000 square feet of raised-floor data center capacity and 42.5 MW of installed critical IT load, as well as a roster of blue-chip customers from the area’s fast-growing healthcare, financial, energy, media and software sectors. Additionally, one of the facilities being acquired – the Houston West Campus – is the region’s primary interconnection point, with over 30 fiber networks, 3,500 cross connects and public cloud on-ramps from AWS and Google.

“We are excited to add the high-growth Houston market to DataBank’s portfolio, marking a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we enter into our 27th metro area and add to what is already the largest edge infrastructure footprint in the United States,” said Raul Martynek, DataBank’s CEO. “We look forward to providing the businesses and people in this important community with best-in-class digital infrastructure.”

The transaction is being funded by an investor group led by DigitalBridge, DataBank’s controlling shareholder. In addition to leading a consortium of world-class institutional investors to support the acquisition, DigitalBridge is investing $80 million from its balance sheet to maintain its 20% ownership position in DataBank.

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, said, “With this acquisition, DataBank is extending its footprint in a strong growth market with significant expansion potential, continuing its strategic focus on carrier-rich data centers in critical metro areas across the United States. We are pleased to support Raul and his team as they continue to deliver for an expanding Fortune 500 customer base.”

Following the close of the transaction, DataBank’s total portfolio will feature more than 65 facilities and 2.0 million square feet of raised-floor data center capacity.

