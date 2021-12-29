CoreSite announces new team following American Tower acquisition

CoreSite, which is now a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, announced its new executive leadership team:

Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower

Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations

Maile Kaiser, SVP, Sales and Marketing

Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization

Leslie McIntosh, SVP, Human Resources

Brian Warren, SVP, Development and Product Engineering

Matt Gleason, VP, General Management

Mark Jones, VP and Chief Accounting Officer

Adam Post, VP, Finance and Acquisitions

Janae Walker, VP, Legal

“I am proud to lead CoreSite, and my newly appointed leadership team, into our exciting next chapter. The acquisition of CoreSite by American Tower enables us to create a differentiated, comprehensive, and interconnected communications real estate platform optimally positioned to benefit from the convergence of wireline and wireless networks amid accelerating global 5G deployments,” stated Font.