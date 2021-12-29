CoreSite announces new team following American Tower acquisition

CoreSite, which is now a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, announced its new executive leadership team:
- Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP of American Tower
- Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations
- Maile Kaiser, SVP, Sales and Marketing
- Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization
- Leslie McIntosh, SVP, Human Resources
- Brian Warren, SVP, Development and Product Engineering
- Matt Gleason, VP, General Management
- Mark Jones, VP and Chief Accounting Officer
- Adam Post, VP, Finance and Acquisitions
- Janae Walker, VP, Legal
“I am proud to lead CoreSite, and my newly appointed leadership team, into our exciting next chapter. The acquisition of CoreSite by American Tower enables us to create a differentiated, comprehensive, and interconnected communications real estate platform optimally positioned to benefit from the convergence of wireline and wireless networks amid accelerating global 5G deployments,” stated Font.
American Tower completes $10B acquisition of CoreSite
American Tower completed its previously announced acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation. Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to welcome CoreSite’s exceptional team to American Tower and are ready to work together to create long-term shareholder value. As 5G deployments and wireless and wireline convergence accelerate, we expect to leverage CoreSite’s highly interconnected data center facilities...