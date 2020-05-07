CommScope hires Markus Ogurek, former Cisco VP of Enterprise

CommScope has appointed Markus Ogurek as senior vice president and segment leader of Venue and Campus Networks.

Ogurek previously was vice president of Enterprise at Cisco. Before that, he served at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and iov42. In his new role, Ogurek will lead a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals that include sales, product development, and supply chain operations. He will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope’s networking, indoor cellular and security products and applications that align to the company’s strategic transformation program, CommScope NEXT.

Chuck Treadway, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Markus brings a wealth of enterprise technology and networking expertise to CommScope’s largest and fastest-growing segment with an addressable market of $23 billion. In his previous roles at Cisco and Hewlett Packard, Markus was responsible for accelerating revenue and developing cloud, software, and services strategies across vertical markets. His international experience and proven track record make him well positioned to lead a business focused on the accelerated adoption of faster, secure Networks and ubiquitous connectivity.”

http://www.commscope.com