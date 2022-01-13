Comcast tests 10G modem based on full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0

Comcast achieved a top downlink performace of over 4 Gbps using a prototype 10G modem. The lab test used a full duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip (SoC) from Broadcom.

The modem test utilized the DOCSIS 4.0 FDX SoC device, which Comcast demonstrated in April 2021, to pair with two cable modem chips. These were connected over a lab-based hybrid fiber-coaxial network to the vCMTS operating in DOCSIS 4.0 mode.

Comcast said this represents the first complete network connection of all-DOCSIS 4.0 components that are required for deployment. The demonstrated speeds – which were faster than 4 Gbps upload and download – are expected to increase significantly as developers refine technology at every level of the 10G architecture.

“With each new milestone, we get a clearer picture of how 10G technologies will unlock the next generation of speed and performance for millions of people worldwide,” said Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next Generation Access Networks at Comcast Cable.

http://www.comcast.com

In October 2021, Comcast announced a successful test of a complete 10G connection using a virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS) powered by DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

In April 2021, Comcast conducted the first live lab test of a 10G system-on-chip (SOC) and October 2020, of a trial delivering 1.25 Gbps upload and download speeds over a live production network using Network Function Virtualization (NFV) combined with the latest DOCSIS technology.











