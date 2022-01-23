Comcast Business ties into Nokia private 5G for sports arena

Comcast Business is using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud to extend its enterprise connectivity portfolio to deliver 5G private wireless networks.

The first Comcast Business and Nokia showcase deployment will launch at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia during the first quarter of 2022.

“No two companies are alike – and neither are their connectivity needs. With this strategic partnership, Comcast Business is able to expand its robust portfolio of connectivity solutions to include end-to-end private networking; offering sports and entertainment venues and enterprise customers a one-stop-shop for advanced connectivity solutions,” said Bob Victor, SVP Product, Comcast Business. “The unique combination of our network, WiFi expertise, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, spectrum, and managed services, will enable enterprises to address their business challenges head-on while ensuring their network infrastructure remains available, reliable and secure.”

“Nokia 5G industrial-grade private wireless network solutions are designed to meet the security, coverage and performance requirements for a wide range of organizations seeking to restructure their business operations and improve customer experience,” said Stephan Litjens, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services. “In selecting Nokia as a private wireless connectivity partner, Comcast Business can combine its technical expertise, market reach and expanded network solutions to become a leading provider of private wireless to enterprises in North America.”

“Wells Fargo Center is one of the world’s busiest and most innovative sports and entertainment venues, and thanks to this partnership with Comcast Business and Nokia, in addition to our $300 million Transformation project, our arena will remain on the cutting edge of the modern fan experience for years to come,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center. “This state-of-the-art network will not only provide unprecedented experiences for our fans, but it will also bolster our health and safety measures, our security protocols, and much more.”

https://corporate.comcast.com/press/releases/comcast-business-collaborates-with-nokia-to-drive-innovation-in-5g-private-wireless-networking



