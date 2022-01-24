Ceremorphic unveils 5nm hreadArch based RISC –V processor

Ceremorphic, a start-up based in San Jose, California, unveiled its chipset designed in advanced silicon geometry (TSMC 5nm node) and targeted at applications such as AI model training, HPC, automotive processing, drug discovery, and metaverse processing.

Ceremorphic was founded in April 2020 by Dr. Venkat Mattela, the founding CEO of Redpine Signals, which sold its wireless assets to Silicon Labs, Inc. in March 2020 for $308 million. Ceremorphic leverages a patented, multi-thread processor technology called ThreadArch.

Key features of the QS 1 include the following:

Custom Machine Learning Processor (MLP) running at 2GHz

Custom FPU running at 2GHz

Patented Multi-thread processing macro-architecture, ThreadArch based RISC –V processor for proxy processing (1GHz)

Custom video engines for Metaverse Processing (1GHz) along with M55 v1 core from ARM

Custom designed X16 PCIe 6. 0 / CXL 3.0 connectivity interface

Open AI framework software support with optimized compiler and application libraries

Soft error rate: (100,000)-1

“Having developed many innovations in multi-thread processing, algorithm driven VLSI, reliable performance circuits, low-energy interface circuits, quantum resistant security microarchitecture, and new device architectures beyond CMOS, Ceremorphic is well on its way to accomplish our goals,” said Venkat Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic. “The challenges this market faces with ‘reliable performance computing’ cannot be solved with existing architectures, but rather needs a completely new architecture built specifically to provide reliability, security, energy efficiency, and scalability.”

“I am very impressed with the Ceremorphic approach to solving some of the key challenges in the reliability and performance computing space today,” said Subhasish Mitra, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Computer Science at Stanford University. “Reliable performance computing is absolutely something this industry needs and the approach that Ceremorphic is pursuing is a significant step in the right direction.”

https://ceremorphic.com