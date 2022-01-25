BT launches VMware SASE

BT will offer its customers VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) as a global managed service, combining BT’s networking capabilities and isecurity expertise with VMware technology.

BT already offers a managed service based on VMware SD-WAN.

The companies said the new managed service will help customers accelerate their digital transformation by providing employees wherever they are with flexible, more secure, and reliable access to cloud-based applications and services deployed in public and private clouds, SaaS, or at the enterprise edge. It will support the adoption of the latest digital technologies and workstyles, including IoT and hybrid working.

BT will provide full end-to-end support across networking and security, protecting access to applications and data across private, hybrid and multi-clouds. The new BT-managed VMware SASE service will launch with features including URL filtering; in-line cloud access security broker (CASB) to protect user activity; content filtering to reduce attack surfaces; and content inspection to protect against malware attacks.

Scott Cowling, Director, Software Defined Networks, BT, said, “Many organizations are deploying cloud networking with SD-WAN technology. SASE takes this approach to the next level with an architecture that enables delivery of networking, security, and edge compute services from the cloud. Launching our managed VMware SASE solution will help customers address networking and security challenges seamlessly as one.”

https://ir.vmware.com/websites/vmware/English/2120/us-press-release.html?airportNewsID=b0f0b475-1b70-4779-8953-7c5ad3164151