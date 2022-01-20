BT forms new ‘Division X’ unit within its Enterprise business

BT has appointed Marc Overton as Managing Director of a newly created ‘Division X’ unit, which forms part of its Enterprise business.

Division X aims to "scale up and commercialise the development of unique customer solutions incorporating components such as 5G Private Networks, IoT, and Edge Computing, amongst others." Division X will also manage BT’s portfolio of specialised businesses.

Overton joins BT from Sierra Wireless, were he was Chief Solutions Officer & Senior Vice President for EMEA & APAC. Prior to that he was Managing Director, Global Innovation and Sales for West Coast start-up, Cisco Jasper, the world’s largest IoT platform. Earlier in his career, Marc ran EMEA for First Data (now Fiserv) helping it transform from the world’s largest payment processing company into a merchant solutions business. He also held a variety of roles at EE and Orange UK, where he built their MVNO and IoT businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Overton said: “Division X is set to be a key growth engine for BT’s Enterprise business, moving it from a telco to a tech co by expanding into adjacent services which go beyond traditional calls and lines. I’m really excited to be leading a unit which will act as an innovation hub for our Enterprise customers. We’ll be focused on turning emerging tech like 5G, IoT, Edge and AI into solutions that we can scale, sell, and which will drive sustainable growth.”

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-appoints-md-to-lead-new-division-x-unit-within-its-enterprise-business/