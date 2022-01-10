Beijing's Capital Online picks Nokia's 7750 Service Router

Capital Online, a cloud computing service provider headquartered in Beijing, will deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) and 7250 IXR interconnect router platforms to upgrade its IP backbone network.

The network upgrade entails that the converged backbone provides performance certainty for all traffic flows under all network conditions, the versatility to converge edge and core routing functions onto a common platform, smart traffic engineering with segment routing-MPLS, and granular QoS to address different traffic demands for reliable service delivery.

Xu Xiaohu, Chief Architect of Capital Online, said: “As a trusted partner of critical networks, Nokia has abundant experiences helping its global customers build high capacity and quality IP networks. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Nokia to accelerate the transformation of our network to provide faster, more reliable network services for our global customers throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.”

Markus Borchert, CEO of Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: “Capital Online is known for being specialists in delivering exceptional online experiences for global business. We are pleased to help it create an industry leading IP network that will upgrade its existing backbone network to the Network 2.0 era, paving the way to increase its footprint in the global Cloud market in the future.”