Atlantic Broadband rebrands as Breezeline

Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., has rebranded as Breezeline.

The rebranding follows the company’s acquisition of two cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio in September 2021, which expanded the company’s serviceable households and businesses to more than 1.6 million.

“We’re no longer just an east coast provider, and we’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “The name Breezeline marks the beginning of a new, exciting era of transforming our company through new growth, while also elevating the customer experience through enhanced customer care options, innovative products, and investment in the latest technologies.”

In addition to recent growth through acquisitions, the company has launched a major fiber expansion initiative that will extend connectivity to more than 70,000 additional homes and businesses in New Hampshire and West Virginia via ultra-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology.







